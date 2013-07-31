Lucozade Sport pre-season training: Week 6
By Ben Welch
You’ve made it – almost. Six weeks of hard work is nearly over, then it will be time to show your team-mates how you’ve revolutionised your game
Didn’t think you’d get here did you? Once you’ve done this, you’ll deserve a round of applause for making it to the end.
Take a minute to admire your new lean, muscular physique, fit for a Premier League footballer.
But it’s not all style and no substance. By the time you’ve finished this six-week programme will have helped boost your endurance, power and speed so that you can dominate the game.
90 minutes await. Now go make us proud!
For more pre-season training guides:
Lucozade Sport pre-season training: Week 1
Lucozade Sport pre-season training: Week 2
Lucozade Sport pre-season training: Week 3
Lucozade Sport pre-season training: Week 4
Lucozade Sport pre-season training: Week 5
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.