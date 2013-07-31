Lucozade Sport pre-season training: Week 4
By Ben Welch
Now you’re really motoring. It’s week four and you’re feeling good, right? No!?! Well wipe away those tears, there’s three weeks left
Don’t give up now, you’re almost there. It’s time to start concentrating on your power so you can shrug off your opponents and ripple the net.
There’s just a three weeks before your first game and while your opponents are opting for fry-ups and saunas, you’ve become a regular at the gym and it’s starting to show.
When the time comes to lace up your boots, you won’t even remember those painful squats (apart from in your nightmares).
