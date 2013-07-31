Lucozade Sport pre-season training: Week 4

Don’t give up now, you’re almost there. It’s time to start concentrating on your power so you can shrug off your opponents and ripple the net.



There’s just a three weeks before your first game and while your opponents are opting for fry-ups and saunas, you’ve become a regular at the gym and it’s starting to show.



When the time comes to lace up your boots, you won’t even remember those painful squats (apart from in your nightmares).



