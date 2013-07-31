Lucozade Sport pre-season training: Week 3
By Ben Welch
Almost at the half way point. Make the most of the endurance work, next week it’s all about power and your muscles are not going to like it
Your body might be hurting, but it’s for the greater good. Suck it up. You’re getting fitter.
With three weeks of endurance work under your belt, you’ll have built the base fitness for your tireless engine.
Whenever you feel like dropping to your knees and giving up, think about the sweet taste of victory (and the post-mach pint) on the opening day of the season.
