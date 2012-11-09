4 easy to make super salads

BULK UP: GUACAMOLE AND CRAB SALAD

Pack on muscle and train harder with this seafood concoction

Ingredients

Crab, prawns, avocado, cucumber, orange, chicory, Dijon mustard, watercress, radicchio leaves, cherry tomatoes, red pepper and a clove of garlic.

How it helps

Who needs chicken, when you can partner greens with protein-packed crab and prawns? Our fishy friends will kick-start your muscle growth. Special fats from the avocado absorb phytochemicals from the leafy vegetables, helping your muscles recover in time for those double training sessions. Gulp.

AID RECOVERY: THREE-BEAN SALAD

Scoff this beany mix post-workout to recharge your aching limps

Ingredients

Salad: Borlotti beans, kidney beans, giant butter beans and chopped chestnuts. Dressing: Ketchup, balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil and Dijon mustard.

How it helps

Armed with protein and carbs, this three-pronged-bean attack will help your muscles recuperate. Low in GI and full of soluble fibres, this salad releases energy into your system slowly, so you can work harder, for longer. It also keeps hunger at bay so you won’t reach out for a doughnut.

BOOST ENERGY: WALNUT AND RAISIN SALAD

Munch on this before a game and outrun the opposition

Ingredients

Salad: Red cabbage, carrots, walnuts and raisins. Dressing: Sesame oil, teriyaki marinade, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce and sun-dried tomatoes.

How it helps

The omega 3 from the walnuts injects the body with polyunsaturated fats that are essential for switching on the brain. The raisins are bursting with fibre and micronutrients, which will power your legs for 90 minutes. The dried grapes also provide a source of antioxidants, making you feel fresh and healthy.

INCREASE FLEXIBILITY: SAUERKRAUT AND HAM SALAD

Tuck into this meaty creation to loosen muscles and prevent injury

Ingredients

Salad: Ham, cooked beetroots, grated carrot, cherry tomatoes and sauerkraut. Dressing: Cider vinegar, olive oil and Dijon mustard.

How it helps

Beetroot increases blood flow, which improves oxygen delivery, breathing life into muscles. It also aids recovery alleviating post-workout stiffness. The protein in ham restructures broken muscle fibres and sauerkraut gives you a vitamin C boost, which aids healing of wounds and tissues.



