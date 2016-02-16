Eat like a Premier League star

With nutritionists, chefs and advisors all on hand to help them treat their bodies as finely-tuned machines, top footballers can eat the right thing 99% of the time. This gives them the cutting edge and marginal gains that are necessary to compete at the highest level.

You may think that as an amateur player, this doesn’t apply – nutritionist Ben Comber disagrees. With a little bit of planning, and more attention to proteins, glycogens, fruit, veg and recovery foods, you can easily dine like an athlete - and you will soon find your game benefiting as a result…

Nutritional information provided by performance nutritionist Ben Coomber. For more visit www.bodytypenutrition.co.uk or www.bencoomber.com Follow Ben on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook



