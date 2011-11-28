How to keep possession: Alter the point of attack
By Ben Welch
Stretch the opposition by switching the play, says Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere
Arsenal are famed for their ability to keep possession with short, sharp, incisive passing, but the Gunners' passing machine Jack Wilshere, says the cross-field ball is just as important to their armoury.
“At Arsenal we work on all different types of passing," the England international told FFT.
"If you want to switch the play with one pass you have to strike through it – technique is more important than power."
To hear more from Wilshere on altering the point of attack watch this video.
