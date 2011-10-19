How to keep possession: Be forward-thinking

It's analysed every 10 minutes during televised games, used to gauge how well a team are performing and is (supposedly) nine-thenths of the law. Whatever your views on possession, one thing is for sure - it's pretty important.

In any match, both teams will always get the ball - the difficulty is in keeping it.

Coming through the ranks at Arsenal during the Wenger era, Jack Wilshere has grown up with an unwavering appreciation of possession of the ball; specifically keeping it and using it effectively.

After a breakthrough 09/10 season, Jack Wilshere has become an integral part of the Arsenal and England midfield, combining box-to-box play with intricate footwork to great effect.

Here he talks about the importance of being positive with the ball in order to keep it...



Also see:

How to keep possession: Perfect your first touch

How to keep possession: Protect the ball

How to keep possession: Alter the point of attack

How to keep possession: Work on your shape

How to keep possession: Stay on the move

Jack Wilshere: How to keep possession

Run the midfield: Jack Wilshere