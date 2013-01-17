Victor Valdes' guide to winning one-on-ones

Since Lev Yashin invented the idea of goalkeepers acting as a sweeper, custodians have tried many weird and wonderful ways of winning a one-on-one.



Peter Schmeichel put off strikers with a star jump. Fabien Barthez flung up an arm to distract Paulo Di Canio. Harald Schumacher kneed Patrick Battiston in the face.



Some methods work, some don’t, some knock your opponent unconscious and dislodge teeth.



To help you find an effective technique that doesn’t involve grievous bodily harm, FFT joined Victor Valdes on the Barcelona training pitch to find out what tactics he uses for a one-on-one.



Hit play and watch Valdes’ exclusive training session.



Victor Valdes in an ambassador for Penalty, the only genuine Brazilian football brand in the UK. Products are now available to purchase from Pro Direct Soccer. For information visitwww.penalty.com.br



Also see:

Victor Valdes' guide to shot-stopping

Victor Valdes' guide to distribution

Victor Valdes' guide to collecting crosses

Victor Valdes' guide to handling