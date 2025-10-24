You Ask The Questions: Mary Earps answers YOUR questions

The next edition You Ask The Questions will put your questions to Mary Earps.

As regularly seen in our print editions, we put questions from readers to someone from the world of football in You Ask The Questions, our recurring FourFourTwo feature that puts your queries to some of the biggest names in football

This time around, it's Mary Earps, with the former Manchester United and England international enjoying a decorated career at the very top of the game.

Earps' career took in spells with Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Doncaster Belles, Coventry City, Birmingham City, Bristol Academy, Reading, Wolfsburg and Manchester United before she shot to household name status for her Lionesses exploits.

The goalkeeper was Sarina Wiegman's first-choice stopper at Euro 2022, where she was named in the team of the tournament after helping England to victory with a series of superb performances.

Mary Earps was brilliant for England at Euro 2022 and the 2023 World Cup (Image credit: Maryam Majd/Getty Images)

Earps shone for England again at the following year's World Cup, conceding just four goals in seven games as England made it to the final, where she saved a Jennifer Hermoso penalty but was unable to prevent a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat.

Her performances nonetheless won Earps the Golden Glove and saw her voted as the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

That tournament also led to a merchandise revolution after complaints that Nike had not made a replica goalkeeper shirt available for purchase, disappointing Earps' legions of fans.

Earps was made an MBE in 2024 and moved to PSG later that year - but not before helping Manchester United to lift the FA Cup.

Mary Earps enjoyed success at Manchester United (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Earps announced her retirement ahead of this year's Euros after Wiegman made clear that Hannah Hampton was her number one choice for the upcoming tournament.

That meant Earps hung up her gloves on the international stage as an England legend, with 53 caps to her name.

As ever, we're across social, too, if you'd like to ask Earps a question via X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or Instagram.