Why Aston Villa set-piece coach Austin MacPhee has not been spotted on the touchline as Matty Cash SMASHES home opener against Manchester City

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery (left) relies on Austin MacPhee (right) for his set-piece routines

Set-piece coaches are a bit like Marmite; you either love them or hate them.

Either way, you certainly can’t get away from them. Whether it’s Nicolas Jover racing to the Arsenal touchline every time there’s a throw-in at the Emirates, or Brentford literally promoting their former dead-ball tactician to the top job in Keith Andrews.

Aston Villa are another side in on the act through Austin MacPhee, but he’s not been as visible of late.

Aston Villa set-piece coach Austin MacPhee has not been seen on the touchline

MacPhee is a key part of the Villa setup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Villans took the lead from a corner just before the 20-minute mark, with Matty Cash taking one touch to get the driven pass out of his feet on the edge of the box, and another to smash it beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It looked like a training ground job at first glance, but there was no MacPhee on the touchline to nonchalantly take the plaudits, as figures in his role often do.

The touch and finish from Matty Cash 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/E6AIaLj5HWOctober 26, 2025

But fear not! MacPhee did make it onto the screen following Cash’s opener, along with the reason he has been out of the spotlight.

The broadcast from Sky Sports showed that MacPhee was indeed sat in the technical area, iPad at his side, with his leg in a support.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Commentator Bill Leslie later revealed that the Scottish coach has suffered a patella injury, picked up while on duty in his second role, as assistant head coach of Portugal’s national team under Roberto Martinez.

That didn’t stop him taking the limelight for just a second on Sky, his beaming smile showing exactly what he thought of his contribution to the Villans’ opener.

MacPhee also prowls the touchline for Portgual, as the assistant head coach under Roberto Martinez (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, MacPhee's reaction may have been somewhat explained by Cash after the game.

"I'm going to kill Austin here," the full-back said to Sky Sports after the game. "It was a special corner, but it wasn't for me."

Whatever MacPhee's role in the goal, and wherever he's situated, Unai Emery won't mind as long as the goals keep flowing.