Raise your game: Episode 3

FourFourTwo Performance and Lucozade Sport recruited leading experts in the game to help a group of amateur players overhaul their training habits.



Our coaches analysed the attributes of Gareth Bale and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and delivered sessions built around their strengths.



The players were educated in ball mastery, running biomechanics, hydration and psychology.



Coerver Coaching skills coach, Ian Dyer, guided the players through a set of drills to hone their technique so they can skip away from challenges like the Real Madrid and Arsenal stars.



Watch this video to see how the players got on and learn how to set up the drills for your own training sessions.



Also see:

Raise your game: Episode 1

Raise your game: Episode 2

Raise your game: Episode 4

Raise your game: Episode 5

Raise our game: The finale