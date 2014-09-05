Turn a defender inside out

With defenders suffocating the space on a 5-a-side pitch you need some nifty footwork to hang onto the ball.



If you’re the furthest player forward you often receive a pass with your back to goal and a defender breathing down your neck.



Your team-mates will be counting on you to beat your marker with a piece of skill or bring them into play with a clever lay-off.



Hesitate in possession and you will get clattered and lose possession - putting your team under pressure.



To avoid this beat down on the pitch watch this video and arm yourself with quick feet and a quick mind.



Mitre Star is an online hub designed to improve your 5-a-side game. It has expert tips and useful advice to help you and your team in 4 key areas: tactics, technique, fitness and nutrition.

