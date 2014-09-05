Trending

Turn a defender inside out

By

Harness your 1 v 1 skills with this drill

With defenders suffocating the space on a 5-a-side pitch you need some nifty footwork to hang onto the ball.

If you’re the furthest player forward you often receive a pass with your back to goal and a defender breathing down your neck.

Your team-mates will be counting on you to beat your marker with a piece of skill or bring them into play with a clever lay-off.

Hesitate in possession and you will get clattered and lose possession - putting your team under pressure.

To avoid this beat down on the pitch watch this video and arm yourself with quick feet and a quick mind.

