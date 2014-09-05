Turn a defender inside out
By Ben Welch
Harness your 1 v 1 skills with this drill
With defenders suffocating the space on a 5-a-side pitch you need some nifty footwork to hang onto the ball.
If you’re the furthest player forward you often receive a pass with your back to goal and a defender breathing down your neck.
Your team-mates will be counting on you to beat your marker with a piece of skill or bring them into play with a clever lay-off.
Hesitate in possession and you will get clattered and lose possession - putting your team under pressure.
To avoid this beat down on the pitch watch this video and arm yourself with quick feet and a quick mind.
Mitre Star is an online hub designed to improve your 5-a-side game. It has expert tips and useful advice to help you and your team in 4 key areas: tactics, technique, fitness and nutrition.For more tips and advice see #mitrestar, @mitresports, www.facebook.com/mitre and instagram.com/mitre
