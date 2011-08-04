Dion Dublin: Defending from the front
By Huw Davies
The former Aston Villa frontman on why the best form of defence is attack
Having played under some of the finest managers in English Football, Dion Dublin has picked up a thing or two on the importance of winning the ball back.
As a player the former Norwich City striker threw his weight about on the pitch and knows that when it comes to defending, it’s the strikers as well as the defenders, who have their work cut out.
It’s easy to drop off and sit deep when you’re winning a game, but as Dublin explains, pushing high up the pitch and applying pressure on opposing defenders is the key to regaining possession, says Dublin.
The Freeradio Grass Roots Football Show is the biggest grass roots football event in Europe. For more information on this year’s event at the Birmingham NEC on May 25-27 visitwww.grassrootsfootball.co.uk
Also see:
How to play as a target man: A 5 point plan
Dion Dublin: Holding the ball up
Ten-minute targetman workout
Ibrahimovic: How to play as a target man
Playing as a target man: the essentials
Graham Taylor: playing the long ball
Don Goodman: Play off a target man
Dion Dublin: Score one-on-ones
Dion Dublin: Score from crosses
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.