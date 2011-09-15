Momentum after conceding a goal
By Huw Davies
Premier League striker turned manager Iain Dowie on keeping up your momentum, even after going behind
"A team is most vulnerable just after they've scored" - it's one the oldest clichés in football; we've all heard it, some of us may have even said it. But for it to ring true, a team must restart with purpose and brush off the disappointment of allowing the opposition to net.
Former Premier League boss Iain Dowie knows just how crucial it is to refocus and keep up your tempo when you have conceded, in order to catch the other team unawares while some of their players are taking it easy.
Allow Dowie to elaborate...
