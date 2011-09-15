Momentum after conceding a goal

"A team is most vulnerable just after they've scored" - it's one the oldest clichés in football; we've all heard it, some of us may have even said it. But for it to ring true, a team must restart with purpose and brush off the disappointment of allowing the opposition to net.

Former Premier League boss Iain Dowie knows just how crucial it is to refocus and keep up your tempo when you have conceded, in order to catch the other team unawares while some of their players are taking it easy.

Allow Dowie to elaborate...



The Freeradio Grass Roots Football Show is the biggest grass roots football event in Europe. For more information on this year’s event at the Birmingham NEC on May 25-27 visitwww.grassrootsfootball.co.uk



Also see:

Iain Dowie: Defending with 10 men

Dealing with disappointment

Playing as a target man: the essentials

Building a good vocal unit

How to zonal mark from a corner

Positive mental attitude