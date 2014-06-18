Perfect the possession game

If you have the ball the other team can’t score. They’re forced to chase, they tire and then gaps appear and you’re presented with an opportunity to strike.



It’s not just the physical strain it puts on the opposition, but the mental as well. The less they see of the ball, the more demoralized they start to feel. And, having the ability to knock the ball about with panache, is just plain beautiful.



But possession without penetration is pointless. It’s no good having the ball if you can’t do anything with it. To help your team perfect a passing game with punch FFT paid a visit to the Nike Academy at St George’s Park.



Assistant coach, Edu Rubio, had his players demonstrate a possession drill that you can introduce into your training sessions.



Hit play, make some notes and take ownership of the ball.



You can find out more about how you can get involved with the Nike Academy, and watch the players’ progress this season, by visiting facebook and NikeFootball.com.

For more football tips see:

How to improve your passing

Link up play in the attacking third

Play like Spain: Master the 1 v 1

Play like Spain: Fast combinations: Part one

Play like Spain: Fast combinations: Part two

Play like Spain: Pass under pressure

Play like Spain: Make the killer pass

Play like Spain: Fast finishing

Play like Spain: Training guides