Become the ultimate goalscorer: Play the killer pass and finish

There are few finer sights in football than a beautifully-weighted through ball: what looks like a simple, rolled pass is actually a complex piece of mental maths, assessing run angles and speeds in order to deliver a gift-wrapped chance.

Getting it right takes plenty of practice, though, and Swans Academy under-18 coach Eric Ramsay, has come up with the perfect drill. You’ll need three stations, four mannequins, and a goalkeeper – and rotating around the positions lets you chisel your touch and finishing skills, as well as your slide rule, defence-splitter pass.



Eric Ramsey is the under-18s coach at Swansea City. Follow @EricRamsay3 @swansofficial @swans_academy

