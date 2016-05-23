Become the ultimate goalscorer: Link the play and finish
By Alec Fenn
Give defenders the slip with this sharp-shooting drill from the Swansea City academy
There’s nothing more frustrating than seeing your striker miss the target after a slick passing move.
Rather than haranguing him out on the pitch, make sure he’s ready to convert when the chance comes with this training exercise.
This six-station routine from Swansea City’s under-16 coach, Anthony Wright, requires crisp, accurate passing at speed and a cool head in front of goal – just what you need to prize open a back four during a game.
Anthony Wright is the under-16 lead coach at Swansea City. Follow @Wrighty1313@swansofficial@swans_academy
