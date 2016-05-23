Become the ultimate goalscorer: Shoot, assist, defend
By Alec Fenn
Prepare for an end-to-end game with this rapid-fire routine
Switching between attack and defence in a matter of seconds can be physically and technically demanding.
To help you become comfortable in all areas of the pitch, Swansea City’s under-16 lead coach Anthony Wright has put together a fast-paced drill for you to try.
You’ll need to play a one-two, get a shot off at goal, tee-up the next striker and then do your best to steal the ball off the on-rushing attacker. Think you can do it? Give it a go and let us know how you get on by tweeting @FFTPerformance with the #LikeAPro.
Anthony Wright is the under-16 lead coach at Swansea City. Follow @Wrighty1313@swansofficial@swans_academy
