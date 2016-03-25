Become the ultimate goalscorer: Finish from a lay-off

Getting a good shot away from a layoff takes is never easy, and the more practice you get striking the ball from different angles while on the move, the more you’ll hit the target. This nifty drill, devised by FourFourTwo in association with Eric Ramsay, head coach for Swansea City academy under-18s, is an ideal way to improve.



Utilising one goal and three stations, it keeps everybody involved on the move and busy (including the goalkeeper) – replicating in match movement, so you can train like you play. Check out our superb player cam, too…



Eric Ramsay is the under-18s coach at Swansea City. Follow @EricRamsay3 @swansofficial @swans_academy

