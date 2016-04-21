Become the ultimate goalscorer: Cut through the defence

Swansea City have become known for their slick, on-the-deck play over recent years, and the club’s Swans Academy, where trainees learn their trade, is a brilliant production line for players who can pass and move.

This drill can help do the same for your club – encouraging positive forward passes and neat teamwork to create more, and better chances. You’ll need four forwards and a keeper and four mannequins, and the quick combos of through balls, crosses and finishes will speed up the footwork and awareness of even the most sluggish final third operative.



Eric Ramsey is the under-18s coach at Swansea City. Follow @EricRamsay3 @swansofficial @swans_academy





