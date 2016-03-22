Become the ultimate goalscorer: Four types of finish

A good forward can score all kinds of goal, because chances aren’t always going to fall to a favoured foot or area of strength. Eric Ramsey, Swansea City’s under-18s academy coach, has devised a dedicated drill to hone a variety of different finishes.



Using two goals, three stations and eight players, it will improve strikes made from crosses, via one-twos, running onto layed-off balls, and dribbling into one-on-ones with the keeper. Practice again and again to turn weaknesses into a strength.



Eric Ramsey is the under-18s coach at Swansea City. Follow @EricRamsay3 @swansofficial @swans_academy

