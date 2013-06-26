Bryan Robson: How to be the ultimate captain
By Ben Welch
Every armband-wearer needs three essential qualities, says former Manchester United and England skipper, Bryan Robson
Is there anyone better placed to talk about leadership than Bryan Robson? He was know as Captain Marvel with good reason: His courage, industry and never-say-die attitude endeared him to management, team-mates and fans alike.
Only two players, Bobby Moore and Billy Wright, have skippered England on more occasions. He captained Manchester United with equal distinction - lifting three FA Cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup.
What was it about the midfield general that made him such an inspirational leader? FFT pulled up a pew with Robson to find out.
