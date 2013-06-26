Bryan Robson: How to be the ultimate captain

Is there anyone better placed to talk about leadership than Bryan Robson? He was know as Captain Marvel with good reason: His courage, industry and never-say-die attitude endeared him to management, team-mates and fans alike.



Only two players, Bobby Moore and Billy Wright, have skippered England on more occasions. He captained Manchester United with equal distinction - lifting three FA Cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup.

What was it about the midfield general that made him such an inspirational leader? FFT pulled up a pew with Robson to find out.

