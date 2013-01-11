Carl Jenkinson: Dealing with a step up in class

Meteoric rise is an overused phrase, but in the case of Carl Jenkinson it’s rather apt.



In the space of two years he’s rocketed from non-league wilderness to England international.



Jenkinson joined Arsenal from Charlton Athletic in 2011, where he had been shipped out on loan to Blue Square Bet South sides Eastbourne Borough and Welling United in 2010.



Owing to an injury crisis Jenkinson was thrown in at the deep end and he barely managed to tread water.



Ashley Young tore him apart at Old Trafford as Manchester United romped to an 8-2 victory, with Jenkinson receiving his marching orders.



His performances didn’t get much better as he struggled to adapt to life in the big time, but this season has seen him silence his critics.



Filling in for Bacary Sagna, the defender showed immeasurable improvement, endearing himself to the Arsenal faithful with a string of accomplished displays.



The turnaround in fortunes earned him a full England cap and new long-term contract at the Emirates.



Every step of the way Jenkinson has shown vast improvement and now looks at home at the top level.



Do you feel ready to make the step up to a higher level? If you’re keen to test yourself against better players watch this video and listen to how Jenkinson maximised his game.



