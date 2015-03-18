Core workout for football

These core exercises aren’t designed to give you rock solid abs. They’re designed to boost your performance.



Rather than building beach muscle, we want to help you build functional strength so you can dominate your opponent.



To help us with that task, we enlisted Tottenham’s fitness coach, Nathan Gardiner.



“Core strength is enormously important for a footballer. Every action engages the core and it’s a great injury prevention tool,” he told FFT.



In this video Gardiner suggests some core exercises you can build into your gym workouts and explains the on-pitch benefits.



Nathan Gardiner was speaking at the Science + Football Conference. This year's conference is on Sunday, April 12 at St George's Park. For more information visit www.scienceandfootball.com.



