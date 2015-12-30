Cristiano Ronaldo’s training tips

Modify your training to deal with your schedule

During the season when we have many games our training can be fairly light, focusing on technique and pre-match preparation. During pre-season, when we're all returning from time off, our work tends to be intense. We may have more than one training session in a single day, plus strength and conditioning workouts.





Push yourself everyday

Everyone has days when they are less motivated and I do too, but I know that in order to continue to play at the highest level, I must push myself even on the days I might not feel like it. I love this game, competing and my fans so put in a lot of work for them. They support me, so I do what I can do to perform for them. I’ve made a commitment to myself and to this sport, so I do my best to work hard every single day to ensure I perform at my very best when I step out onto the pitch.

Tune into a match-winning mindset

I set goals to train my mind as well as my body. Mental strength is just as important as physical strength and it helps me to achieve more on and off the pitch. I always make sure I have good music to listen to – it helps me get motivated and do my best. I like to listen to hip hop and reggae.





Power-up your performance with a fuel-injected diet

I watch my diet, eat healthily and avoid things that are bad for me like alcohol, sugary sodas and processed foods. I focus on eating simple whole foods, like fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean protein. I really like fresh fish and try to get a lot of my protein from it. I also stay hydrated with a sports drink that gives me energy for training and matches. It has a mix of carbohydrates that boosts endurance and is lower than many other sports drinks in sugar. It also contains electrolytes to help with hydration and vitamin B12 that fights fatigue.

Recharge to reign supreme

Proper sleep is really important for getting the most out of training. I go to bed early and get up early, especially before matches. Sleep helps my muscles to recover, which is really important. Training and gym workouts are vital, but living a relaxed lifestyle helps you to be the best you can be, physically and mentally. I spend my free time with family and friends, which keeps me relaxed and in a positive mindset.





