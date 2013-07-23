Danny Welbeck: Regain sharpness during pre-season
By Ben Welch
England striker Danny Welbeck tells FFT how he rediscovers his scoring touch after a summer by the pool
Last season you were a goalmachine, banging in net busters left, right and centre. Once the whistle blew on the final game of the season you were straight to the airport, beer in hand, sombrero strapped to your head and so began a summer of debauchery.
Pre-season has started and your once Midas touch has missed the flight home. While your golden boot suns itself in Spain, lapping up the female attention, your shovel foot is shanking shots into the bushes.
With the season just around the corner it’s time to send out an SOS. Thankfully for you England striker Danny Welbeck has been kind enough to answer your cry for help.
To find out how Welbeck finds his range in front of goal, hit play and watch the video.
