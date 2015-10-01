Fine tune your skills

Sometimes, amid the dietary advice, fitness training and tactical fine-tuning that goes with improving your football – all of which we strongly advise you do – it’s easy to lose sight of the real basics.

Performance guru Steve Black believes that footballers need to take a lesson from other sports, like golf, where a player will drill the same shot relentlessly, and dedicate themselves to honing our close ball trickery.

Get the fundamentals right in training, through repetition and concentration, and you’ll reap the rewards when it comes to game time.

Click on the video to watch Steve explain why becoming a master of control and skills doesn’t mean you’re a circus act…



