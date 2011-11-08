Frank Lampard's speed drill

Because I've got no pace I'm always second to the ball. Do you have any tips for improving speed?

Ashley Burns, via email

Frank Lampard says:

“When I was younger my dad told me I wasn’t the quickest and that I had to work hard on it, so ever since then I have done a lot of speed work.



You can’t turn yourself into a speed machine, but you can make small differences by being a step ahead in your mind.



For example, I do five 10-yard sprints from a standing start to work on my speed off the mark.



I’ve played with many players that are quick, but not quite so clever. I think if you’re one step ahead mentally you can have the edge.



Try to read the game: watch your opponents and team-mates so you can anticipate their next move. When you haven’t got the ball, look around you – know what you’re going to do with it before it arrives.”



