Frank Lampard's speed drill
By Ben Welch
Frank Lampard reveals the speed training drill he used to try and gain an extra yard of pace
Because I've got no pace I'm always second to the ball. Do you have any tips for improving speed?
Ashley Burns, via email
Frank Lampard says:
“When I was younger my dad told me I wasn’t the quickest and that I had to work hard on it, so ever since then I have done a lot of speed work.
You can’t turn yourself into a speed machine, but you can make small differences by being a step ahead in your mind.
For example, I do five 10-yard sprints from a standing start to work on my speed off the mark.
I’ve played with many players that are quick, but not quite so clever. I think if you’re one step ahead mentally you can have the edge.
Try to read the game: watch your opponents and team-mates so you can anticipate their next move. When you haven’t got the ball, look around you – know what you’re going to do with it before it arrives.”
