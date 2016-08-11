The gym-free workout for football



Single leg Romanian deadlifts

Sets: 5-8

Reps: 5-8

Rest period: 1-2 minutes

“Stand on one leg and bend forwards while bracing your core until your head and non-standing leg are in a straight line,” says Edmundson. “That leg must be straight to really work your hamstrings.”

Bear crawl

Sets: 5

Rest period: 1-2 minutes

“This exercise will challenge your core,” Edmundson says. “Get on all fours, raise your knees off the ground and then stand on your tiptoes, keeping your back straight. Crawl forward for two minutes per set, maintaining this position.”

Pistol squats

Sets: 5-8

Reps: 5-8

Rest period: 1-2 minutes

“Stand on one leg and put your arms and other leg out in front of you,” advises Chris Edmundson, former Blackpool conditioning coach. “Lower yourself until your standing leg is at 90 degrees, then return to the start position.”

Nordic hamstring curls

Sets: 5-8

Reps: 5-8

Rest period: 1-2 minutes

“Ask a friend to hold your ankles and gradually lower yourself towards the floor, contracting your hamstrings and core,” says Edmundson. “Place your hands on the floor to avoid hitting your face, then return to the start position.”

Box jumps

Sets: 3

Rest period: 2 minutes per set

“Stand about two feet in front of a sturdy box or stool no higher than knee height and jump as high as you can, landing on the box with both feet – then step carefully off the box and repeat,” explains Edmundson. “Swing your arms upwards as you jump as doing that will allow you to gain more elevation.”



Counting down to 2016-17

Make sure you are ready to hit your peak when the campaign kicks off with FFT’s summer training tips

OFF-SEASON:

“Both physically and mentally it’s good to have 10-14 days of complete rest,” says FA fitness expert Matt Portas. “Try some light tennis if you get the itch to get active.”

PRE-SEASON: WEEK 1-2

“Ease back into it with some simple ball drills. Work on a large pitch to slowly build up a base level of endurance.”

PRE-SEASON: WEEK 3-4

“Step up your training with explosive work. Small-sided games – 2v2 and 3v3 in small spaces will really help to test your engine.”

PRE-SEASON: WEEK 5-6

“Organise a friendly match among your squad, or play against lesser opposition and slowly increase the quality as you work your way back up towards full fitness.”



