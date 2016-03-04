Three calorie-burning HIIT Sessions
Former Swindon Town and Aberdeen defender, turned personal trainer, Jerel Ifil, gives you three HIIT sessions to get you match fit
Session one (Monday)
Bodyweight squats (right), pulse squats, squat jumps
Reps 10 of each
Sets 5
Session two (Wednesday)
Mountain climbers, leg lunges (right)
Reps 30 mountain climbers, 20 leg lunges
Sets 5
Session three (Friday)
Press-ups, mountain climbers, sidesteps
Preparation Position four cones or shirts in a line, spaced a metre apart
Reps 5 press-ups, 10 mountain climbers, 10 sidesteps (to the last cone and back is one single repetition)
Sets 5
Expert tip: “To build fitness and burn calories, work at 100 per cent,” says Ifil. “Do as many sets as you can without resting, building up to five – or more – over time, to a maximum of 20 minutes.”
For more, visit iprovefit.co.uk
