Three calorie-burning HIIT Sessions

Session one (Monday)

Bodyweight squats (right), pulse squats, squat jumps

Reps 10 of each

Sets 5

Session two (Wednesday)

Mountain climbers, leg lunges (right)

Reps 30 mountain climbers, 20 leg lunges

Sets 5

Session three (Friday)

Press-ups, mountain climbers, sidesteps

Preparation Position four cones or shirts in a line, spaced a metre apart

Reps 5 press-ups, 10 mountain climbers, 10 sidesteps (to the last cone and back is one single repetition)

Sets 5

Expert tip: “To build fitness and burn calories, work at 100 per cent,” says Ifil. “Do as many sets as you can without resting, building up to five – or more – over time, to a maximum of 20 minutes.”

For more, visit iprovefit.co.uk



Recommended for you:

How to dohigh intensityinterval training for football

How to build a professional footballer

Building up to your next game

Train to play the pressing game