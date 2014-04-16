How to stop muscle cramp

“If the bottom of your foot cramps up, lie on your back and raise the leg 45 degrees. Have a team-mate hold your ankle and push your big toe down towards your knee. Hold for 10-20 seconds and release.”



CALF

“When you feel a calf seizing up, assume the same position as for the foot stretch. This time your team-mate should pull your foot towards the knee – you should feel this stretch deep in the calf.”



HAMSTRING

“For cramp in this muscle, get on your back and elevate your afflicted leg. Keep your knee straight and bring your toes toward your knee. Have a team-mate grab your heel and push it in the direction of your body.”



