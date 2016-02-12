Improve balance and leg strength
By Nick Moore
Become a perfectly poised performer
They don’t call truly great players ‘beautifully balanced’ for nothing. Coasting across the pitch can sometimes appear to be a natural, God-given thing - but the operators that have got that grace tend to work very hard at it.
And you can do it, too: reduce the amount of time you spent bouncing off opponents and floundering on the ground with our balance-boosting workout from Back2Action: hurdles and bosu balls will aid your progress, and soon find you possessing ninja-like levels of stealth and elusiveness.
This workout was designed by Rayan Wilson, director of Back2Action. Follow @Back_2_Action
