Improve reaction speed and footwork
By Nick Moore
Go from sluggish to speedy with these core and leg exercises
How fast are your reactions? Are you like a one-legged cat on hot coals, or more reminiscent of a pensionable sloth at nap time?
Either way, you’ll be pleased to hear that it’s something you can improve on in the gym – while simultaneously building a stronger core and acquiring stronger legs.
It sounds like a good deal to us, and lightning-quick trainer Rayan Wilson from Back2Action is here to show us how. With a perfect combination of mini hurdles, a football, agility rings and a willing teammate, you can soon be getting sharper than ever…
This workout was designed by Rayan Wilson, director of Back2Action. Follow @Back_2_Action
Recommended for you:
Fuel-injected footwork
Get rapid-fire footwork
Become a fleet-footed footballer
Improve your speed of foot
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.