Improve reaction speed and footwork

How fast are your reactions? Are you like a one-legged cat on hot coals, or more reminiscent of a pensionable sloth at nap time?

Either way, you’ll be pleased to hear that it’s something you can improve on in the gym – while simultaneously building a stronger core and acquiring stronger legs.

It sounds like a good deal to us, and lightning-quick trainer Rayan Wilson from Back2Action is here to show us how. With a perfect combination of mini hurdles, a football, agility rings and a willing teammate, you can soon be getting sharper than ever…

This workout was designed by Rayan Wilson, director of Back2Action.



