Raise your game: Arrowhead agility drill

The arrowhead agility drill develops speed and balance to give you a razor sharp change of direction

Football players change direction more than a 1000 times in a game. Whether that movement is used to skip away from a tackle or lose a marker in the box, it makes a difference.

FFT and Lucozade Sport wants to help you make that difference. To do this, you need the right training.

An exercise that perfectly simulates explosive movements in a tight space is the arrowhead agility drill.

This workout challenges a player's balance, co-ordination and ability to accelerate and decelerate at speed.

To find out more watch this video and prepare yourself for football's sudden movements.

