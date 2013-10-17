Raise your game: Arrowhead agility drill
By Ben Welch
The arrowhead agility drill develops speed and balance to give you a razor sharp change of direction
Football players change direction more than a 1000 times in a game. Whether that movement is used to skip away from a tackle or lose a marker in the box, it makes a difference.
FFT and Lucozade Sport wants to help you make that difference. To do this, you need the right training.
An exercise that perfectly simulates explosive movements in a tight space is the arrowhead agility drill.
This workout challenges a player's balance, co-ordination and ability to accelerate and decelerate at speed.
To find out more watch this video and prepare yourself for football's sudden movements.
For more football tips see:
Warm up essentials: Change of direction
Newcastle United: chaos mirror drill
Master technique: 1 v 1 change of direction
Ashley Young: Improve change of direction
Improve your speed of foot
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.