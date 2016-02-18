Reinforce your legs and core

Yannick Bolasie is hardly a slowcoach, but the Crystal Palace forward knows that succeeding in the game is all about maximising the abilities you already have – and when the Congolese rocket wanted to get faster than ever, he turned to Rayan Wilson, specialist trainer from Back2Action.

Here, Rayan guides us through some of his favourite acceleration exercises, including a squat jump reactive to the ball, the power-creating pendulum lunge, and a challenging press up-based slide up. Give it a try and imagine the praise you’ll get from Pards afterwards.

This workout was designed by Rayan Wilson, director of Back2Action. Follow @Back_2_Action



Recommended for you:



Build a stronger core

Core strengthening workout

Build a rock-solid core

Build endurance and a rock solid core

Strengthen your core