Show your pitch some TLC

1 Keep it aerated

Make sure the pitch is fully aerated. Forking it regularly helps to encourage drainage so when you do have a persistent downpour the pitch is able to soak up water and stay in reasonable shape. If you have the money there are machines that offer a far more efficient way of doing it, but if not, get your back into it.

2 Replace divots

It’s crucial that the divots created during the game are replaced as soon as possible. Not only will this keep the pitch looking good, it’ll encourage it to recover quickly after a match. That can obviously be a tough task when the pitch is heavy but if you can replace those divots, the pitch will stay in far better condition.

3 Soak it up

If there are large areas of water on the pitch – in the goalmouth, generally – there’s only so much that forking can do. You’ll need sand. Fork the area first and the sand should soak up the excess water. If there are divot scars caused by excess water then replace them with a mixture of sand and seed.



