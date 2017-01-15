Simon Mignolet: Inside the mind of a goalkeeper

Why would anyone choose to throw their body in the way of a plastic ball hurtling through the air at 60mph?

It’s what Simon Mignolet does nearly every day of the week, so who better to ask for an insight into a goalkeeper’s mindset than the Belgium international?

Fluent in five languages with a fancy for Belgian chocolate, the 28-year-old makes for fascinating company.

He tells us how he deals with the highs and lows of being a goalkeeper and having the bottle to leave the likes of Wayne Rooney and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for dead with a cheeky Cruyff turn.

