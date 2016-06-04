Simon Mignolet's fitness regime and diet plan

Goalkeeper is a physically demanding position. You need to be agile, explosive and flexible.

To meet the demands of the position Liverpool custodian Simon Mignolet knows how important it is to train smart and eat right.

In this video the Belgium international talks FFT through his high-protein diet, gym workouts and love for yoga and pilates.



