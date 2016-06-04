Simon Mignolet's fitness regime and diet plan
By Ben Welch
Liverpool’s Belgium goalkeeper and fitness enthusiast shares his tips for staying in Premier League shape
Goalkeeper is a physically demanding position. You need to be agile, explosive and flexible.
To meet the demands of the position Liverpool custodian Simon Mignolet knows how important it is to train smart and eat right.
In this video the Belgium international talks FFT through his high-protein diet, gym workouts and love for yoga and pilates.
