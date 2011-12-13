What you can learn from... Hockey

Know your role

“In hockey set-pieces are crucial. You may only get two or three opportunities in a match so you have to make them count, and it’s the same with football. In training, particularly near to matchday, you really have to hone your set-pieces. Every player needs to know their role and what they’re doing for each set-piece routine.”



Be innovative

“Set-pieces are a great weapon for an attacking side but they can become predictable and easy to defend. You need to be innovative and have more than one set-piece in your locker. Players also have to be ready to follow up and pounce if there’s a rebound due to the goalkeeper not getting to the ball first time.”



Focus on weakness

“Even without the high-tech analysis tools and equipment available at the top level, you need to pay attention to the potential gaps and opportunities available to you. Is a particular defender slow? Is another easy to turn? What way is the goalkeeper more comfortable diving? All these little things can make a big difference.”



