What your game can learn from... Rugby Union

Add a spring to your step

“It’s important to align your knees and toes. Every time you put your foot down you apply a force and if everything is aligned going forward, you can use the energy to spring forward. The more energy you exert into the ground, the bigger the spring and the faster you can run.”

Running: just like riding a bike

“You need good hip flexors and abs to run quickly. It is much the same principle as on a bike: the quicker you rotate your hips and legs, the faster you are. It is so important to have that core strength to enable you to run fast, and good technique will stop you picking up knocks.”

Use your arms as pendulums

“Arms propel you forward with momentum. Your legs move as fast as your arms can, so train your arms to move quickly and you’ll generate more momentum and increase your speed. Look at sprinters: they have massive upper bodies. Their arms act as pendulums.”

