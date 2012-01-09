What your game can learn from... Handball

Cover your near post

Defend the near post and make sure your chest is parallel to the attacker’s if a shot is coming in from wide, then try to read his body position. Mind games are common. I might show the shooter a gap at the near post to entice him to aim there before quickly covering it.



Use your defenders

I’ll deal with longer-range efforts with the co-operation of my defenders. Hopefully a defender will put his arms up in an effort to block, acting like a defensive wall in football. Generally a left-back will aim towards the right-hand side of the goal and vice versa.



Know your angles

In handball, the line player is often the most advanced and they are sometimes shooting from six metres. To cut down the angle I’ll move two or three metres off my line, taking short steps to get in a balanced position before they shoot. Fast feet are essential.



