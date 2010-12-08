What you can learn from... Rugby League

Hold off the opponent

“You’ll have seen players fending off opponents with their hands, but the power in your arms actually comes from your legs driving from the ground. The foot doing most work is the one closest to the opponent – the stronger this foot is rooted, the harder you are to unbalance.”

Take short steps

“When preparing for impact from another player, take shorter steps so your centre of gravity remains directly beneath you. Quicker, more explosive steps also allow you to keep your energy charging forward and make you harder to stop. Maradona had that – quick steps, low centre of gravity.”

Lower your body position

“If you’re sprinting, you’ll often keep your body straight. But if you’re running with a ball and wary of being tackled, you need to be in a crouched position. Now you’re braced for tackles from the side or behind, but with either leg ready to explode off, which can help you swerve.”



Also see:

What your game can learn from... Boxing

What your game can learn from... Long Jump

What your game can learn from... The Olympics

What your game cane learn from... Hurdling

What your game can learn from... Handball

What you can learn from... Hockey

What your game can learn from... Snooker

What your game can learn from... Darts

What you can learn from... Rugby Union

What you can learn from... Long distance running

What you can learn from... Cycling