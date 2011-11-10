What you can learn from... Snooker

Deal with nerves the night before

“If I get four hours’ sleep the night before a match I think I’ve done well – and that’s from a man who has spent 20 years in sport. You need to take your mind off the game as much as possible so I take a swim, watch a movie, read a book – anything to calm the nerves.”



Keep your cool

“Pressure can either crush you or bring out the best in you, so confidence in your own ability is key. In snooker you can’t rely on anyone else – it’s all down to you. A few deep breaths will relax you but you also need to think about what you’ve done in practice and visualise similar situations in the past.”



Maintain your concentration

“If you’re playing Barça you won’t get much possession – and it’s the same in snooker when your opponent is on a streak. Your mind can wander and you miss easy pots. Try to block everything else out – that will help you conserve energy and stay mentally fresh.”



