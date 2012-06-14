What your game can learn from... Hurdling

Fast, slow, fast...

“During the winter I run a lot of fartlek sessions (also known as interval training) and one of my killer sessions is to run one minute fast followed by a one-minute slow jog for a total of 45 minutes. For an amateur player this might be too much; maybe 20-30 seconds fast followed by 20-30 seconds jog over 10-15 minutes would work.”



Ruuuuuun!

“I know from my days playing football [Greene used to be on Swansea’s books] that a change of pace is a very useful asset for any footballer. During our season I would carry out a series of maybe six or seven 60-70 metre sprints with a lengthy recovery between each one. This will definitely help your explosiveness.”



Jump to it

“An often overlooked area of the game is agility, but this is crucial for football. Set out some hurdles at a height which you can clear, stand to the left of the first one, jump over it and move to the right side before jumping over the second, returning to the left side. Repeat for all hurdles. Avoiding two-footed challenge won’t be a problem anymore!”



Also see:

What your game can learn from... Boxing

What your game can learn from... Long Jump

What your game can learn from... The Olympics

What your game can learn from... Handball

What your game can learn from... Snooker

What your game can learn from... Darts

What you can learn from... Rugby Union

What you can learn from... Rugby League

What your game can learn from... Long distance running

What you can learn from... Cycling