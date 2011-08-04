What your game can learn from... Darts
By Huw Davies
Reigning PDC World Darts champion and all round ice-man Adrian Lewis tells us what it takes to get over a poor performance
Repetition
“Everyone has weaknesses – it doesn’t matter what sport you play. If I’m struggling with an area of my game I’ll work as hard as I can on it. The best way to do that is to repeat it until it becomes second nature. My finishing might have let me down so I’ll spend three hours a day trying to put that right.”
Coping with pressure
“Players used to be able to have a few beers to cope but we stick to fizzy water. The key is to be positive – 95 per cent of darts is played in the head so you have to get that area right. I just keep telling myself that this dart is going in. You have to hold your bottle.”
How to recover after a bad match
“We’re lucky in darts that we can have a bad leg or set but still come back. Very often you just need one thing to go right and that gets your confidence going. Sometimes I’ll slow my game down; sometimes I’ll speed it up. I try to get into a rhythm I’m comfortable with.”
