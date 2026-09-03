"The plan I had worked out – it ended up being the perfect play" - Sergio Aguero reveals his famous title-winning goal was planned in advance
Manchester City won the 2011/12 Premier League table in the most dramatic of fashions - and Sergio Aguero confirms he prefigured the move
Sergio Aguero's winning goal against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011/12 season is perhaps the most iconic moment in Premier League history.
The Argentinian's injury-time strike earned Manchester City a 3-2 victory that took the title out of the hands of their cross-city rivals United and took it to the blue half of Manchester for the first time since 1968.
And Aguero has explained to FourFourTwo how he actually laid the groundwork for that goal with help from an unlikely accomplice.
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"It’s a memory I’ll never forget for the rest of my life"
Mario Balotelli was not noted for his assists record throughout his two and a half seasons at the Etihad Stadium; before that encounter with QPR, the Italian had only set up one Premier League goal in 40 appearances.
But Aguero had pulled Balotelli to one side before that famous goal and told him exactly what he wanted: a one-two playing into the box for him to finish off.
Aguero told FourFourTwo: "I made the decision to drop back to receive the pass from Nigel de Jong, then I tried to play a one-two with Mario Balotelli.
"That had been in my head already – I’d been planning that, to see if I could get a goal.
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"Beforehand, I’d told Mario that I was going to look for him, that I was going to give it to him so that he could give me a one-two and an assist.
"Luckily, the plan I had with him worked out – it ended up being the perfect play. I did the one-two with Mario, I scored and we won the title."
Aguero went on: "Moments like that stay with you forever.
"It’s a memory I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.
"Now that I’m not playing anymore and I understand how that title is valued much more, it brings back very nice memories whenever I talk about it."
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
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