"The plan I had worked out – it ended up being the perfect play" - Sergio Aguero reveals his famous title-winning goal was planned in advance

Sergio Aguero's winner against QPR took the title out of Manchester United's hands

Sergio Aguero's winning goal against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011/12 season is perhaps the most iconic moment in Premier League history.

The Argentinian's injury-time strike earned Manchester City a 3-2 victory that took the title out of the hands of their cross-city rivals United and took it to the blue half of Manchester for the first time since 1968.

And Aguero has explained to FourFourTwo how he actually laid the groundwork for that goal with help from an unlikely accomplice.

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"It’s a memory I’ll never forget for the rest of my life"

Sergio Aguero had already discussed the plan with Mario Balotelli (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mario Balotelli was not noted for his assists record throughout his two and a half seasons at the Etihad Stadium; before that encounter with QPR, the Italian had only set up one Premier League goal in 40 appearances.

But Aguero had pulled Balotelli to one side before that famous goal and told him exactly what he wanted: a one-two playing into the box for him to finish off.

Sergio Aguero's goal remains utterly iconic (Image credit: Alamy)

Aguero told FourFourTwo: "I made the decision to drop back to receive the pass from Nigel de Jong, then I tried to play a one-two with Mario Balotelli.

"That had been in my head already – I’d been planning that, to see if I could get a goal.

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"Beforehand, I’d told Mario that I was going to look for him, that I was going to give it to him so that he could give me a one-two and an assist.

"Luckily, the plan I had with him worked out – it ended up being the perfect play. I did the one-two with Mario, I scored and we won the title."

Aguero went on: "Moments like that stay with you forever.

"It’s a memory I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.

"Now that I’m not playing anymore and I understand how that title is valued much more, it brings back very nice memories whenever I talk about it."