Chelsea legend John Terry set to buy League Two club with family connection: report

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The Chelsea legend is set to become the owner of an English football club

Former Chelsea defender John Terry.
John Terry is set to buy an EFL club (Image credit: Getty Images)

John Terry, perhaps growing bored of making TikToks from his living room, appears set to embark on a new football venture.

The former Chelsea centre-back has been working for the Blues’ academy after coaching spells with Aston Villa and Leicester City.

John Terry to buy Colchester United

A general view outside the stadium during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Colchester United and Barrow at the Weston Homes Community Stadium in Colchester

Colchester United have been in League Two for almost a decade (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Terry is soon to announce his £14m purchase of League Two club