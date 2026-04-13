Chelsea legend John Terry set to buy League Two club with family connection: report
The Chelsea legend is set to become the owner of an English football club
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John Terry, perhaps growing bored of making TikToks from his living room, appears set to embark on a new football venture.
The former Chelsea centre-back has been working for the Blues’ academy after coaching spells with Aston Villa and Leicester City.
But he could be set to take on significantly more responsibility at a club lower down the pyramid.
John Terry to buy Colchester United
According to The Sun, Terry is soon to announce his £14m purchase of League Two club