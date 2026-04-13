Chelsea legend John Terry set to buy League Two club with family connection: report

John Terry is set to buy an EFL club

John Terry, perhaps growing bored of making TikToks from his living room , appears set to embark on a new football venture.

The former Chelsea centre-back has been working for the Blues’ academy after coaching spells with Aston Villa and Leicester City.

But he could be set to take on significantly more responsibility at a club lower down the pyramid.

John Terry to buy Colchester United

Colchester United have been in League Two for almost a decade (Image credit: Getty Images)