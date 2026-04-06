‘For my plan to work in a final against such a high-level team as Arsenal was one of my best achievements. The main thing was the discipline of the players in terms of their opponents’ Ex Birmingham City boss Alex McLeish on 2011 League Cup final glory

Alex McLeish claimed an unlikely League Cup for Birmingham City

Arsenal are perhaps still licking their wounds after losing the League Cup final to Manchester City last month, but it’s not an altogether new experience for the club.

It was their third such loss at that stage of the competition in 15 years, having succumbed to City back in 2018, but their 2011 experience was perhaps more frustrating.

In front of nearly 89,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, Arsene Wenger’s side were defeated by a Birmingham City side that will go down in history.

Alex McLeish reveals how he beat Arsenal in the 2011 League Cup final

It was a day for the history books for the Blues (Image credit: Getty Images)

The triumphant manager that day was Alex McLeish, who oversaw his side cancel out a Robin van Persie goal with an effort from Nikola Zigic and a last-gasp winner courtesy of Obafemi Martins.

“Arsenal had changed the game a little at that time,” McLeish tells FourFourTwo now, “with their full-backs playing like wingers and their wingers moving inside to support the strikers.

Happy Obafemi Martins Day! 🎉We wish the former striker many happy returns on his birthday. 💙🏆 pic.twitter.com/k1fvh2bxYEOctober 28, 2020

“It was a whirlwind, fantastic football. But we had a whole week to prepare. The main thing was the discipline of the players in terms of their opponents.”

The Scotsman instructed his full-backs, Stephen Carr and Liam Ridgewell, to follow the Gunners’ wingers inside, while telling his wide men to track their full-backs when they jump up to become wingers – it worked a treat.