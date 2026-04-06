‘For my plan to work in a final against such a high-level team as Arsenal was one of my best achievements. The main thing was the discipline of the players in terms of their opponents’ Ex Birmingham City boss Alex McLeish on 2011 League Cup final glory

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Birmingham City beat Arsenal to the League Cup in 2011, in one of the all-time great cup upsets

Alex McLeish celebrates with the League Cup trophy after Birmingham City&#039;s win over Arsenal in the 2011 final.
Alex McLeish claimed an unlikely League Cup for Birmingham City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are perhaps still licking their wounds after losing the League Cup final to Manchester City last month, but it’s not an altogether new experience for the club.

It was their third such loss at that stage of the competition in 15 years, having succumbed to City back in 2018, but their 2011 experience was perhaps more frustrating.

In front of nearly 89,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, Arsene Wenger’s side were defeated by a Birmingham City side that will go down in history.

Alex McLeish reveals how he beat Arsenal in the 2011 League Cup final

during the Carling Cup Final between Arsenal and Birmingham City at Wembley Stadium on February 27, 2011 in London, England.

It was a day for the history books for the Blues (Image credit: Getty Images)

The triumphant manager that day was Alex McLeish, who oversaw his side cancel out a Robin van Persie goal with an effort from Nikola Zigic and a last-gasp winner courtesy of Obafemi Martins.

“Arsenal had changed the game a little at that time,” McLeish tells FourFourTwo now, “with their full-backs playing like wingers and their wingers moving inside to support the strikers.

“It was a whirlwind, fantastic football. But we had a whole week to prepare. The main thing was the discipline of the players in terms of their opponents.”

The Scotsman instructed his full-backs, Stephen Carr and Liam Ridgewell, to follow the Gunners’ wingers inside, while telling his wide men to track their full-backs when they jump up to become wingers – it worked a treat.