'I was the most hated guy in Birmingham. I ignored the graffiti and I never got a penny to spend at Villa. I was given one simple goal: finish as high as possible without spending' Alex McLeish on swapping Birmingham City for Aston Villa
Alex McLeish achieved great things with Birmingham City, but risked it all when he switched sides for Aston Villa
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Alex McLeish risked his Birmingham City legacy when he swapped St Andrew’s for Aston Villa in 2011.
He had written his name into the history books for the Blues, famously clinching the League Cup that year against Arsenal – an achievement that would have pacified many supporters through the club’s subsequent relegation from the Premier League in the same season.
But plenty of sympathy will have exited with McLeish, when it became apparent he was heading for Villa Park, to manage City’s fiercest rivals.