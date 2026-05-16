How to watch Celtic vs Hearts for FREE: Live streams for Scottish Premiership title decider

Here's how to watch Celtic vs Hearts today as the title rivals fight to be crowned Scottish Premiership champions on the final day of the season, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on free live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Celtic trail their opponents by just one point at the summit after their controversial late win at Motherwell on Wednesday, when they were awarded a penalty in stoppage time following a contentious VAR call.

It has set up this title decider perfectly, with unfancied Hearts needing to avoid defeat to clinch a first Scottish title since 1960 - and the first by a non-Old Firm team since 1985.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Celtic vs Hearts online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Celtic vs Hearts for free? Yes, Celtic vs Hearts is available to watch for free on TRT Spor via Tabii in Turkey. Abroad for the game? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Celtic vs Hearts from anywhere

Away from home for this huge game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Celtic vs Hearts. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

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📺 Stream Celtic vs Hearts

Watch Celtic vs Hearts in the UK

Celtic vs Hearts will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. It's a 12:30pm kick-off and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Watch the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports You can either get a traditional satellite TV set-up, or a more modern streaming package without the need for a dish. You can add it to an existing Sky package for £22/month with Now Sports offering a cord-cutting option.

Watch Celtic vs Hearts in the US

As mentioned above, Celtic vs Hearts is being shown live on the CBS Sports Network in the US. You can also watch it on Paramount+.

Watch the Scottish Premiership on Paramount+ Prices start at $8.99/month for Paramount+ with live coverage of Scottish Premiership, EFL, Serie A and Champions League action all on the platform.

How to watch Celtic vs Hearts in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Celtic vs Hearts on beIN Sports.

This game will go out on the beIN Sports 3 channel.

Celtic vs Hearts: Scottish Premiership preview

It all comes down to this.

After 37 games across nine months, the most exciting Scottish Premiership title race for several years will be decided by 90 minutes at Celtic Park on Saturday lunchtime.

For pure theatre, Celtic's last-gasp win at Motherwell on Wednesday night set up this huge season finale perfectly - not that Hearts will see it that way. With the score 2-2 heading into stoppage time at Fir Park, Martin O'Neill's side looked set to go into the final game of the season three points behind Hearts, with a goal difference that was worse by six - meaning they would need to beat the leaders by three goals to snatch the title.

But everything changed when referee John Beaton was sent to the VAR monitor over a possible handball by Motherwell's Sam Nicholson. The referee awarded Celtic a penalty and Kelechi Iheanacho stepped up nine minutes into stoppage time to secure a 3-2 victory that moved his side to just a single point behind Hearts.

It means that if Celtic beat their title rivals at home, they will be champions for the fifth successive season. It should be quite an atmosphere in Glasgow.

See also ► How to watch the Scottish Premiership in 2025/26

That controversial decision has added extra needle to a contest that was already full of storylines, with Hearts boss Derek McInnes blasting the penalty call as "disgusting".

You have to feel for the Edinburgh club, who also felt they should have been awarded a spot-kick in their 1-1 draw with Motherwell last Saturday. They have done everything right all season and must have thought their 3-0 win over Falkirk on Wednesday had left them with one hand on the trophy.

Hearts fans are now in an agonising situation where they have enjoyed their best campaign in years yet could still have their dreams crushed at the final hurdle. They will at least be the neutral's choice, as they aim to win a first Scottish title since 1960 and break the Old Firm's 41-year stranglehold on the top flight.

A draw would be enough for McInnes' men to clinch the title, and they can take heart from the fact that they won at Celtic Park back in December and are unbeaten in their three previous meetings with Celtic this season.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Celtic 1-1 Hearts

This one is almost impossible to call, but FourFourTwo predicts Hearts will do just enough to secure an historic title.